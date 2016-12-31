Penalties are normally a significant moment in a match and sometimes one of the most controversial. It can be as big decision for the referee who has pointed to the spot as it is for the team given the penalty, an incorrect judgement and the ref is berated by players, pundits and managers as well as fans. So far this … Read More »
Will Scottish Clubs Move Down South?
The age-old debate is once again the centre of attention for many Celtic fans as their team marches on towards another league title; should they be playing in England? Football League Chief Executive Shaun Harvey explained the ‘five division’ proposal at the start of the season, with a final decision expected to be made in June of next year. This … Read More »
Man Utd in a situation of hope moving into Top 4
In an interview with Sky Sports, Jose Mourinho revealed his thoughts toward current situation quite straight forwardly, “It is very difficult, we have to be honest, and say that it is very difficult, not just the difference in point but the Chelsea philosophy of play”. However, as far as people know about this brain, his comment does not mean he … Read More »
Fergie’s Bargain Buys
It’s 30 years since Sir Alex Ferguson took change of Manchester United, he is one of the greatest managers of all time and his eye for spotting talented players for a bargain price was the best in the business. From Eric Cantona to Roy Keane, Fergie signed 99 players for Manchester United, but who really was his best bargain buy … Read More »
Alan Pardew successor odds – Smart bet or not?
What is a smart bet? A million people will have a million answers to this question and there will hardly ever be a consensus between them. This is because most of us have some sort of logic behind our betting decisions, regardless of our gambling habits. But even though we cannot get to an agreement about what constitutes a smart … Read More »
Chelsea On Top-It’s a Sky Blue Christmas
This year Chelsea have secured top spot for the Christmas period. With the fixtures coming thick and fast throughout December “The Blues” sit atop after an impressive good run of form. They have won their last 11 games in the Premier League meaning that they last dropped points by losing to Arsenal 3-0 on 24th September. Man City trail behind … Read More »
Winter Window Washout?
The summer transfer window is always an exciting anticipated time for football fans. Who will your team buy? What will your team look like at the start of the season? It’s a period of club website checking, transfer target rumours and a thrill for supporters once the football season has come to an end, but can the same be said … Read More »
Pictures of Thierry Henry’s girlfriend
Thierry Daniel Henry was born on 17 August 1977. He is a retired French expert footballer, who played as a forward. He played for New York Red Bulls, Barcelona, Juventus, Manaco and spent 8 years at Arsenal where he is … Read More »
Arsene Wenger- A Genius Beyond Question
You only have to listen to players past and present when they speak about Arsene Wenger to learn just how respected he is amongst those that know and have worked with him. In a recent interview with Ian Wright, Sol Campbell and William Gallas, the look of adoration in Wright’s eyes is analogous of a lovestruck … Read More »
Liverpool and West Ham Share the Spoils at Anfield
Liverpool lost ground in the title race as struggling West Ham earned a hard-fought point at Anfield. The reds were looking to recover from their shock defeat to Bournemouth last week and things got off to a bright start as Adam Lallana put the reds in front in the 5th minute after Sadio Mané’s brilliant work on the wing. West Ham … Read More »
Glam City- Were Guardiola’s garms the greatest in Premier League history?
Guardiola. A name synonymous with style. And although his footballing philosophy may have taken a drubbing at Leicester on Saturday, his sartorial style remains undoubtedly at the top of the league. Guardiola. Even his name sounds like a suit from Armani’s spring collection. So while his team were being picked apart by a resurgent Leicester side, I couldn’t help but … Read More »
Jones is Jose’s Man
Since he was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson for Manchester United in 2011, Phil Jones’ 6 years at Old Trafford has been plagued by injuries. It seemed his days with The Red Devils were numbered with last season being his worst for spending time in the treatment room. He only made 13 appearances due to ankle problems including a fracture, … Read More »
Pep Guardiola Should Not Be Too Concerned By Sergio Aguero’s Absence.
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been hit with a four game suspension following his sending off for a horrific challenge on David Luiz in the final few minutes of City’s 3-1 defeat to Chelsea at the Etihad stadium on Saturday. The striker’s studs up two footed lunge on David Luiz sparked a mass scuffle in the dying minutes of … Read More »
First Season of Pep’s City
Many football fans in the world were greatly excited to hear that this Catalonian guy is truly coming to England. Curiosity arose if his philosophy that is play, possession, and positioning revealed by Thierry Henry would also work out well here in the toughest league in the world. I believe this might draw public attention the most. At first, the … Read More »
A Look Back at David Villa’s MLS MVP Season
