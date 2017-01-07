Couple months ago, Pundit Alan Shearer on BBC Match of the Day heaped praise on Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero and rightly so after the Argentinian scored a brilliant double against West Brom at the Hawthorns as City romped to a 4-0 victory. However, what was alarming by Shearer’s comments was at the point where he stated that Aguero is … Read More »
Finest Freebies
He may be 35 years of age, but the way Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been playing for Manchester United it is hard to believe Jose Mourinho signed the classy Swede for free. The former PSG player scored 50 goals in 2016, only one less than Messi, and has settled into life at Old Trafford, as well as the Premier League, with … Read More »
The Magic Of The Fa Cup
It’s come to that time of the year in the football season for the third round of the FA Cup. That time when lower league teams want to cause an upset and the third round gets underway this weekend. It’s been a long journey for teams such as Stourbridge, Lincoln City, Barrow, Eastleigh and Sutton United. All these teams are … Read More »
The Real Draw of Crazy, Crazy China.
Are you a talented footballer? Does the allure of the big European Leagues and the Champions League bore you? Are you tired of being challenged and having to earn your spot? Well, come to China where you can avoid all those things and be richer than you could ever dream… This week, Axel Witsel became the latest in a long … Read More »
Premier League Half Term Report – Could Do Better
Prior to the season kicking off in August, the English Premier League, often hailed to be thee most difficult, fiercely competitive and entertaining league in the World had more reason than usual to feel justified about its number one status. The reason for this was not just the multi billion pound global TV rights deal which saw and will see … Read More »
Sunderland Dent Liverpool’s Title Hopes
It’s the “New Year” and that means the second half of the season is underway. After an action packed 2016 we are now starting to see the Premier League take shape. Earlier today one of the many fixtures was Sunderland vs Liverpool at The Stadium Of Light. Daniel Sturridge opened up the scoring on 19 minutes with a dinked header … Read More »
Points about Penalties
Penalties are normally a significant moment in a match and sometimes one of the most controversial. It can be as big decision for the referee who has pointed to the spot as it is for the team given the penalty, an incorrect judgement and the ref is berated by players, pundits and managers as well as fans. So far this … Read More »
Will Scottish Clubs Move Down South?
The age-old debate is once again the centre of attention for many Celtic fans as their team marches on towards another league title; should they be playing in England? Football League Chief Executive Shaun Harvey explained the ‘five division’ proposal at the start of the season, with a final decision expected to be made in June of next year. This … Read More »
Man Utd in a situation of hope moving into Top 4
In an interview with Sky Sports, Jose Mourinho revealed his thoughts toward current situation quite straight forwardly, “It is very difficult, we have to be honest, and say that it is very difficult, not just the difference in point but the Chelsea philosophy of play”. However, as far as people know about this brain, his comment does not mean he … Read More »
Fergie’s Bargain Buys
It’s 30 years since Sir Alex Ferguson took change of Manchester United, he is one of the greatest managers of all time and his eye for spotting talented players for a bargain price was the best in the business. From Eric Cantona to Roy Keane, Fergie signed 99 players for Manchester United, but who really was his best bargain buy … Read More »
Alan Pardew successor odds – Smart bet or not?
What is a smart bet? A million people will have a million answers to this question and there will hardly ever be a consensus between them. This is because most of us have some sort of logic behind our betting decisions, regardless of our gambling habits. But even though we cannot get to an agreement about what constitutes a smart … Read More »
Chelsea On Top-It’s a Sky Blue Christmas
This year Chelsea have secured top spot for the Christmas period. With the fixtures coming thick and fast throughout December “The Blues” sit atop after an impressive good run of form. They have won their last 11 games in the Premier League meaning that they last dropped points by losing to Arsenal 3-0 on 24th September. Man City trail behind … Read More »
Winter Window Washout?
The summer transfer window is always an exciting anticipated time for football fans. Who will your team buy? What will your team look like at the start of the season? It’s a period of club website checking, transfer target rumours and a thrill for supporters once the football season has come to an end, but can the same be said … Read More »
Pictures of Thierry Henry’s girlfriend
Thierry Daniel Henry was born on 17 August 1977. He is a retired French expert footballer, who played as a forward. He played for New York Red Bulls, Barcelona, Juventus, Manaco and spent 8 years at Arsenal where he is … Read More »
Arsene Wenger- A Genius Beyond Question
You only have to listen to players past and present when they speak about Arsene Wenger to learn just how respected he is amongst those that know and have worked with him. In a recent interview with Ian Wright, Sol Campbell and William Gallas, the look of adoration in Wright’s eyes is analogous of a lovestruck … Read More »