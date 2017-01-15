Today news broke that FIFA has decided, by unanimous vote, to completely overhaul the current format of the Worlds greatest footballing showpiece. All you need to know about this new, mega-World Cup can be found here: http://footyblog.net/things-can-get-bigger-pros-cons-new-expanded-world-cup/ With so many changes to take in, here at Footyblog we have come up with seven things you can expect from the new, sparkly …