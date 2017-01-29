With the FA Cup in full flow this weekend, the other top European Leagues were in full swing after their winter break. In Spain, Barcelona were at the centre of a highly controversial match at Real Betis, which ended 1-1. Luis Suarez grabbed a well-deserved equalizer, shortly after the Catalan club were denied a clear goal, which was wrongly disallowed … Read More »
Alvaro Morata Must Cut Ties With Real Madrid To Fulfil Undoubted Potential.
Following a successful two-year spell at Juventus under the stewardship of Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus, Alvaro Morata finds himself back at his 'beloved' Real Madrid. Morata was purchased from Real Madrid by then coach Antonio Conte in 2014 for a fee of 20million euros. Conte thought it was the perfect opportunity for Morata to gain some much needed experience and game time
Gianluigi The Great
Gianluigi Buffon will turn 39 tomorrow and incredibly he is still the number one goalkeeper for Juventus and Italy. Holding endless records and honours for his club and the national side, as well as attaining individual achievements, Buffon is a legend of the game and one of the greatest goalkeepers in football history. Entering his 26th year in the game,
Premier League winner: Where the smart money lies?
It's week 23 of the Premier League campaign and it's about time to start a discussion regarding the possible winners. The situation is somewhat surprising and not many people actually expected the table to be looking like this: Chelsea Let's get the obvious team out of the way first. Chelsea has been dominant all season long and that is if
Wenger’s Antics Could Cost Arsenal the Title
With critics calling for a heavy touchline ban, Arsenal's season hangs in the balance. Arsene Wenger could hardly contain his dismay when his side conceded a 92nd minute penalty to Burnley on Sunday. Though Alexis Sanchez rescued a win with virtually the last kick of the game, the long term repercussions for Wenger's handbags with referee Jon Moss and fourth
250 Goals – Rooney’s Remarkable Record
It's a record Sir Bobby Charlton has held for nearly 44 years and one Wayne Rooney has been chasing since the season began. Finally, after his spectacular goal from a free-kick against Stoke City today, Manchester United's number 10 can say he is Old Trafford's all-time top scorer with 250 goals. Rooney and United fans have been on countdown since
China Crisis? Football Rising in the East Could Affect Premier League
The English Premier League is the most lucrative domestic league in world football, with recent global TV rights deals ballooning to extraordinary multi-billion pound proportions, dwarfing those of the Premier League's counterparts on the continent and beyond. Premier League clubs also took up eight berths in the top 20 highest revenue-generating football clubs in the world for last season (2015/16)
When cash rains, do the fans get wet?
We are past the half-way mark of the January transfer window. If there was anything to be learned, it has to be the fact that money talks. And if you listen carefully what it says, it's not pretty at all. This goes doubly for all of us who just love the game of football and are passionate about our beloved
Top Two Turnaround?
The European winter break is well and truly over and with two fixtures played since the rest, La Liga and Serie A couldn't be more thrillingly poised, especially after this weekend's results. Both leagues are shaping up nicely for an exciting few months ahead. The pre-Christmas leading teams are now perhaps not a 'safe bet' for their respective titles with
R-E-S-P-E-C-T: FA to Bring Back Respect Campaign amid Ref Walk-Out
Remember the ad? Two contrasting Ray Winstones stood on a grassroots touchline. One berated the volunteer ref while the other stood by, calmly condemning his twin's actions, in some kind of Sunday league ode to The Parent Trap. Ironic as it was to receive a morality lesson from an actor famous for posting his adversaries into the Thames in concrete
A Dab of Humble Pie.
Paul Pogba spent the days and hours building up to Manchester United's titanic clash against the old enemy Liverpool on twitter, unveiling a shiny new emoji of himself and another unique hair cut. He was then largely anonymous for the ninety minutes, bar the bonkers ten seconds in which he lost track of Dejan Lovren, jumped aimlessly in the air, unleashed
Slaven Bilic Must Grant Dimitri Payet His Wish to Maintain West Ham’s Steady Progression.
How times have changed. Last season West Ham were the surprise package of the Premier League as Slaven Bilic in his debut campaign at the helm guided the club to an impressive 7th position in the League table which secured Europa League qualification. One man key to that success was French international attacking midfielder Dimitri Payet who joined the club from
Personal life: Jurgen Klopp
On June 16, 1967, Jurgen Klopp was born to mother Elisabeth and father Norbert Klopp in Stuttgart, Germany and grew up with two older sisters. As a football player, he is known for one club man playing for Mainz 05 from 1990 to 2001. Never went to the top flight where Mainz 05 was second division of Bundesliga at that
Great Goalie, Super Striker?
We are over half way through the Premier League season and the recent hectic festive fixtures have shaped the table nicely for what will surely be an exciting next few months in the race to be English champions. Six different teams have won the league since it was formed in 1992, all with their own unique style of play and
French Winter Break Nearing An End
Nice have undoubtedly been the surprise package of French football this season as they sit top of the table at the halfway stage. Monaco are finally back among the big clubs in France and sit in second place, closely followed by PSG in third, who evidently are missing front man Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Lyon are in fourth place, while Marseille are