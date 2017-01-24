With critics calling for a heavy touchline ban, Arsenal’s season hangs in the balance. Arsene Wenger could hardly contain his dismay when his side conceded a 92nd minute penalty to Burnley on Sunday. Though Alexis Sanchez rescued a win with virtually the last kick of the game, the long term repercussions for Wenger’s handbags with referee Jon Moss and fourth … Read More »
250 Goals – Rooney’s Remarkable Record
250 Goals – Rooney's Remarkable Record

It's a record Sir Bobby Charlton has held for nearly 44 years and one Wayne Rooney has been chasing since the season began. Finally, after his spectacular goal from a free-kick against Stoke City today, Manchester United's number 10 can say he is Old Trafford's all-time top scorer with 250 goals. Rooney and United fans have been on countdown since
China Crisis? Football Rising in the East Could Affect Premier League
China Crisis? Football Rising in the East Could Affect Premier League

The English Premier League is the most lucrative domestic league in world football, with recent global TV rights deals ballooning to extraordinary multi-billion pound proportions, dwarfing those of the Premier League's counterparts on the continent and beyond. Premier League clubs also took up eight berths in the top 20 highest revenue-generating football clubs in the world for last season (2015/16)
When cash rains, do the fans get wet?
When cash rains, do the fans get wet?

We are past the half-way mark of the January transfer window. If there was anything to be learned, it has to be the fact that money talks. And if you listen carefully what it says, it's not pretty at all. This goes doubly for all of us who just love the game of football and are passionate about our beloved
Top Two Turnaround?
Top Two Turnaround?

The European winter break is well and truly over and with two fixtures played since the rest, La Liga and Serie A couldn't be more thrillingly poised, especially after this weekend's results. Both leagues are shaping up nicely for an exciting few months ahead. The pre-Christmas leading teams are now perhaps not a 'safe bet' for their respective titles with
R-E-S-P-E-C-T: FA to Bring Back Respect Campaign amid Ref Walk-Out
R-E-S-P-E-C-T: FA to Bring Back Respect Campaign amid Ref Walk-Out

Remember the ad? Two contrasting Ray Winstones stood on a grassroots touchline. One berated the volunteer ref while the other stood by, calmly condemning his twin's actions, in some kind of Sunday league ode to The Parent Trap. Ironic as it was to receive a morality lesson from an actor famous for posting his adversaries into the Thames in concrete
A Dab of Humble Pie.
A Dab of Humble Pie.

Paul Pogba spent the days and hours building up to Manchester United's titanic clash against the old enemy Liverpool on twitter, unveiling a shiny new emoji of himself and another unique hair cut. He was then largely anonymous for the ninety minutes, bar the bonkers ten seconds in which he lost track of Dejan Lovren, jumped aimlessly in the air, unleashed
Slaven Bilic Must Grant Dimitri Payet His Wish to Maintain West Ham’s Steady Progression.
Slaven Bilic Must Grant Dimitri Payet His Wish to Maintain West Ham's Steady Progression.

How times have changed. Last season West Ham were the surprise package of the Premier League as Slaven Bilic in his debut campaign at the helm guided the club to an impressive 7th position in the League table which secured Europa League qualification. One man key to that success was French international attacking midfielder Dimitri Payet who joined the club from
Personal life: Jurgen Klopp
Personal life: Jurgen Klopp

On June 16, 1967, Jurgen Klopp was born to mother Elisabeth and father Norbert Klopp in Stuttgart, Germany and grew up with two older sisters. As a football player, he is known for one club man playing for Mainz 05 from 1990 to 2001. Never went to the top flight where Mainz 05 was second division of Bundesliga at that
Great Goalie, Super Striker?
Great Goalie, Super Striker?

We are over half way through the Premier League season and the recent hectic festive fixtures have shaped the table nicely for what will surely be an exciting next few months in the race to be English champions. Six different teams have won the league since it was formed in 1992, all with their own unique style of play and
French Winter Break Nearing An End
French Winter Break Nearing An End

Nice have undoubtedly been the surprise package of French football this season as they sit top of the table at the halfway stage. Monaco are finally back among the big clubs in France and sit in second place, closely followed by PSG in third, who evidently are missing front man Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Lyon are in fourth place, while Marseille are
Exciting Second Half Of Season To Come In Germany
Exciting Second Half Of Season To Come In Germany

As the winter break draws to an end, Bayern Munich have regained their status as the best team in Germany after an early scare from shock over performers RB Leipzig. The latter surprised the nation by flying to the top of the table, but were overtaken when the champions overcame them 3-0 just before the break. Dortmund and Leverkusen occupy
Serie A Halfway Stage
Serie A Halfway Stage

There are no obvious shocks as the Serie A approaches the halfway mark, with Juventus heading towards their sixth title in as many years. Roma are doing their best to keep up, while Napoli and Lazio complete the top four. The promising news for football globally however is that AC Milan are finally looking like a force to be reckoned
The 48 Team World Cup: What to Expect.
The 48 Team World Cup: What to Expect.

Today news broke that FIFA has decided, by unanimous vote, to completely overhaul the current format of the Worlds greatest footballing showpiece. All you need to know about this new, mega-World Cup can be found here: http://footyblog.net/things-can-get-bigger-pros-cons-new-expanded-world-cup/ With so many changes to take in, here at Footyblog we have come up with seven things you can expect from the new, sparkly
Things Can Only Get Bigger: The Pros and Cons of the New Expanded World Cup
Things Can Only Get Bigger: The Pros and Cons of the New Expanded World Cup

After a unanimous vote at a FIFA summit in Zurich this morning, 48 teams will battle it out for the greatest prize in world football. In 2026, nearly a quarter of all footballing nations will compete in what will be the largest and most diverse tournament in history. But for football's world governing body, does bigger mean better? Ever since