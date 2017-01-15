On June 16, 1967, Jurgen Klopp was born to mother Elisabeth and father Norbert Klopp in Stuttgart, Germany and grew up with two older sisters. As a football player, he is known for one club man playing for Mainz 05 from 1990 to 2001. Never went to the top flight where Mainz 05 was second division of Bundesliga at that … Read More »
Great Goalie, Super Striker?
We are over half way through the Premier League season and the recent hectic festive fixtures have shaped the table nicely for what will surely be an exciting next few months in the race to be English champions. Six different teams have won the league since it was formed in 1992, all with their own unique style of play and … Read More »
French Winter Break Nearing An End
Nice have undoubtedly been the surprise package of French football this season as they sit top of the table at the halfway stage. Monaco are finally back among the big clubs in France and sit in second place, closely followed by PSG in third, who evidently are missing front man Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Lyon are in fourth place, while Marseille are … Read More »
Exciting Second Half Of Season To Come In Germany
As the winter break draws to an end, Bayern Munich have regained their status as the best team in Germany after an early scare from shock over performers RB Leipzig. The latter surprised the nation by flying to the top of the table, but were overtaken when the champions overcame them 3-0 just before the break. Dortmund and Leverkusen occupy … Read More »
Serie A Halfway Stage
There are no obvious shocks as the Serie A approaches the halfway mark, with Juventus heading towards their sixth title in as many years. Roma are doing their best to keep up, while Napoli and Lazio complete the top four. The promising news for football globally however is that AC Milan are finally looking like a force to be reckoned … Read More »
The 48 Team World Cup: What to Expect.
Today news broke that FIFA has decided, by unanimous vote, to completely overhaul the current format of the Worlds greatest footballing showpiece. All you need to know about this new, mega-World Cup can be found here: http://footyblog.net/things-can-get-bigger-pros-cons-new-expanded-world-cup/ With so many changes to take in, here at Footyblog we have come up with seven things you can expect from the new, sparkly … Read More »
Things Can Only Get Bigger: The Pros and Cons of the New Expanded World Cup
After a unanimous vote at a FIFA summit in Zurich this morning, 48 teams will battle it out for the greatest prize in world football. In 2026, nearly a quarter of all footballing nations will compete in what will be the largest and most diverse tournament in history. But for football’s world governing body, does bigger mean better? Ever since … Read More »
Tottenham Youngster Dele Alli is Progressively being Moulded into a ‘World Class’ Performer.
Couple months ago, Pundit Alan Shearer on BBC Match of the Day heaped praise on Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero and rightly so after the Argentinian scored a brilliant double against West Brom at the Hawthorns as City romped to a 4-0 victory. However, what was alarming by Shearer’s comments was at the point where he stated that Aguero is … Read More »
Finest Freebies
He may be 35 years of age, but the way Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been playing for Manchester United it is hard to believe Jose Mourinho signed the classy Swede for free. The former PSG player scored 50 goals in 2016, only one less than Messi, and has settled into life at Old Trafford, as well as the Premier League, with … Read More »
The Magic Of The Fa Cup
It’s come to that time of the year in the football season for the third round of the FA Cup. That time when lower league teams want to cause an upset and the third round gets underway this weekend. It’s been a long journey for teams such as Stourbridge, Lincoln City, Barrow, Eastleigh and Sutton United. All these teams are … Read More »
The Real Draw of Crazy, Crazy China.
Are you a talented footballer? Does the allure of the big European Leagues and the Champions League bore you? Are you tired of being challenged and having to earn your spot? Well, come to China where you can avoid all those things and be richer than you could ever dream… This week, Axel Witsel became the latest in a long … Read More »
Premier League Half Term Report – Could Do Better
Prior to the season kicking off in August, the English Premier League, often hailed to be thee most difficult, fiercely competitive and entertaining league in the World had more reason than usual to feel justified about its number one status. The reason for this was not just the multi billion pound global TV rights deal which saw and will see … Read More »
Sunderland Dent Liverpool’s Title Hopes
It’s the “New Year” and that means the second half of the season is underway. After an action packed 2016 we are now starting to see the Premier League take shape. Earlier today one of the many fixtures was Sunderland vs Liverpool at The Stadium Of Light. Daniel Sturridge opened up the scoring on 19 minutes with a dinked header … Read More »
Points about Penalties
Penalties are normally a significant moment in a match and sometimes one of the most controversial. It can be as big decision for the referee who has pointed to the spot as it is for the team given the penalty, an incorrect judgement and the ref is berated by players, pundits and managers as well as fans. So far this … Read More »
Will Scottish Clubs Move Down South?
The age-old debate is once again the centre of attention for many Celtic fans as their team marches on towards another league title; should they be playing in England? Football League Chief Executive Shaun Harvey explained the ‘five division’ proposal at the start of the season, with a final decision expected to be made in June of next year. This … Read More »