5 Players Who Could Deliver Premier League Survival

As the wave of relief dissipates from the newly promoted sides, attention turns to making the step up to the Premier League. A hard and fast division where many excel in lower divisions, few succeed in a tough physical league, up against the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham. As for Huddersfield, Newcastle and Brighton player recruitment must be number one when it comes to priorities, what players could deliver survival for the three newly promoted teams?

Danny Ings

Teams who are free scoring in the championship often find it difficult to replicate their form in front of goal in the Premier League. Danny Ings has a proven track record of helping a team survive the drop with his goals. In 2015-16 Ings scored 11 league goals for Burnley and earned himself a move to Liverpool. Since then, his career has been halted through injury which has kept him out of Jürgen Klopp’s plans. However, it seems Ings has fully recovered in time for pre-season but his playing time may be limited, as Klopp wants to bring in another central striker. Ings would be best for Huddersfield, as they only managed 56 goals in league last season. Jürgen Klopp also has a close relationship with David Wagner and may loan Ings to Huddersfield to keep a careful eye on his recovery.

Reuben Loftus Cheek

Being a promising youngster at Chelsea isn’t easy. Players face the option of being marooned out on loan or desperate to take their chances in cup competitions. One player who may feel the need to move on is Reuben Loftus Cheek, the midfielder was highly rated at Chelsea by Jose Mourinho but has failed to make an impact on the first team, with chances limited and rumours of Radja Nainggolan being keen on a move to Stamford Bridge, there might be an opportunity for Loftus Cheek to get some valuable experience in the Premier League. Loftus Cheek is a skilful yet imposing central midfielder who has made 17 appearances for the England u21 side. Loftus Cheek could fit easily into any side and there may teams higher up in the premier league looking to secure his signature.

Patrick Roberts

Patrick Roberts is a tricky winger who has earned a lot of praise during his time at Celtic, while on loan from Manchester City. Roberts will have gained a lot of experience during his time in Scotland, after going undefeated the whole season and picking up three trophies and some game time in the Champions League. Roberts scored 15 goals while playing for Celtic, and offers genuine threat in front of goal. There are reports that say Celtic want to keep him permanently but if a Premier League team came knocking, what’s to say that Roberts wouldn’t turn that down? Huddersfield may interested in Roberts as he add goals from the wing.

John Terry

This one is a bit controversial, as Terry ends his stay at Chelsea why would he look to keep a team from the championship up? The logic is quite simple but the move may be hard to execute. Terry’s lack of pace can leave him exposed in a back three at Chelsea, but sitting deep with protection John Terry can provide reliable and solid defensive capabilities. Not to mention his leadership qualities and his presence in the dressing room. The one hurdle Newcastle, Huddersfield and Brighton will have to overcome is his wages, but that will seem like a drop in the ocean if Terry can deliver Premier League status for another year.

Joel Robles

Finding a good goalkeeper is rare these days, and prices for them are skyrocketing. A cheap alternative with solid Premier League Experience is Joel Robles at Everton. Ronald Koeman is not a fan of the Spaniard and is intending to replace with him with the promising Jordan Pickford. Roble was in the Wigan team that seemed to clutch onto the Premier League forever. Brighton and Newcastle will be looking for someone between the sticks as Karl Darlow and David Stockdale have made high profile errors this season. Robles experience and low fee will make him attractive prospect for the newest Premier League teams.