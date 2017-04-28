Share

Become a Football Writer

How would you like to have the chance to write for FootyBlog.net?

We’re always on the lookout for good quality, interesting or funny unique football content. If you feel that you’ve got what it takes to provide content like this on a regular basis then please get in touch with us – we’d love to hear from you!

What’s in it for me?

There are lots of benefits to writing on FootyBlog.net;

You get the chance to showcase your writing skills to a huge number of readers, this includes other media outlets and organisations (who may be interested in “poaching” our own talent.

You get the chance to hone your writing skills and practise your football writing on one of the leading football blogs – and our team of writers will be here to advise you and help you improve your articles

We will be offering prizes to our top writers – so if your articles are good then you’ll be showered with praise, and gold…

There will be the opportunity to carry out guest blogging pieces on other top football blogs that we’re associated with.

You get to write about the game that you love! This includes the ability to vent when you’re frustrated, or to show your admiration when your team wins.

If you’re interested in becoming a writer on FootyBlog.net please contact us on matt (at) footyblog.net, with any relevant experience and a brief introduction of who you are.