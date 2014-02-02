Share

You may have seen recently that Footy Blog was offering football journalism internships for students, well now we’re also looking for part-time football bloggers.

We’re looking for people who are interested in gaining experience working as a football writer, perhaps someone looking for a career within the sports journalism industry. This will be a completely unpaid position, but we’re hoping that there’s benefits for both of us here; Footy Blog would receive fresh content from new perspectives, potentially from some talented, unsung writers, whilst you would get the chance to have your own work published on a well established website with a huge following and near-worldwide appeal.

Some of the benefits of writing for Footy Blog would include:

Having your piece of work read by thousands of eyes

Giving you a platform to showcase your journalism talents

The chance to build a very strong portfolio

To have your name, social links and contact details accessible from every article you submit

We would also be happy for writers to become involved in our social media channels, so being able to post on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Youtube in a bid to bring more interaction to your articles and to the site, which is now a very important part of sports journalism.

Finally we would also be happy to provide training in using WordPress, which is the software used to host the site, and training in Google Analytics as well as teaching our writers about basic search engine optimisation or the practise of writing your articles in such a way that search engines are easily able to access and understand them.

If this sounds like something you’d be interested in then please fill in the message form below! we’ll try and get back to all enquiries within 24 hours.