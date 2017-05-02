Can’s overhead kick not the best?

Share

It is coming to that stage of the Premier League season where we all start to remember some of the goals that have been scored across the past nine months. Whether it’s a goal scored by your team that sent everyone into wild celebrations or a strike from an opposing player you just had to sit and admire as they celebrate much to your disappointment.

On Monday night, Emre Can scored a great overhead kick on the verge of half time at Watford to give the Liverpool the lead in a vital game for Jurgen Klopp’s side and their hunt for top four. This got us thinking, is it the goal of the season? And if not which are better….

OLIVIER GIROUD – Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

The goal of the season must go to Olivier Giroud for his outrageous scorpion kick for Arsenal vs Crystal Palace. What places this goal above Mkhitaryan’s scorpion kick is the football in which gets Arsenal into the position, a move which starts in their own box quickly accelerates Arsenal up-field with slick fast flowing football and ends in what only can be described as an incredible finish by the Frenchman.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3jVZ1cLRxdY

HENRIKH MKHITARYAN – Manchester United vs Sunderland

The Armenian sent Old Trafford crazy with an exquisite finish in the final embers of their game with Sunderland. Already 2-0 to the good and cruising to three points, Ibrahimovi? whipped in a delightful ball with pace behind the back four of Sunderland and Mkhitaryan expertly guided the ball in to the far top corner with ease to the amazement of everybody watching.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XfrjRko2RmE

ANDY CARROLL – West Ham vs Crystal Palace

A tight London derby was taking place at the London Stadium and games like that are usually decided by something special. Not usually thought of for his acrobatics, Carroll gave the Hammers the three point in superb fashion. A counter attack down the left led to Antonio in some space and his delightful chipped ball towards to back post was intended for the big no.9’s head but an excellent overhead scissor kick followed with a thunderous strike into the top corner leaving Wayne Hennessey helpless.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qiQ6xPsZjPc

All three are amazing strikes but think any others beat those goals? Let us know by replying in the comments below with your thoughts.