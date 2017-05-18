Chelsea Football Club win yet another title. Can they make it a double this season?

Share

tweet





Chelsea secured the Premier League title for the 5th time on May 12th, beating West Brom away with a 1-0 win. They could only secure the title with a win. They won the league with two games left to play making it mathematically impossible for London rivals Tottenham Hostpur, who were in 2nd place to catch up.

Michy Batshuayi who has not been a regular starter for Chelsea all season, came on in the second half and scored the winner in the 82nd minute. A sign of relief for the Chelsea team, leading to big celebrations on and off the pitch after the game.

Chelsea had a break through just before the new year, winning 13 matches in a row after losing to Liverpool and Arsenal earlier in the season. The winning streak was due to Antonio Conte, Chelsea’s manager, making tactical changes and deciding to go three at the back, proving to have worked, with Conte winning the League in his first full season in charge at Chelsea. Chelsea have now booked their place back into the Champions League after missing out last season. Chelsea are the only London club to have won the Champions League.

Chelsea still have one more game left to play this Sunday against Sunderland at home, where they will lift the Premier League trophy. They only have five losses this season, 2 of which were at home. Chelsea beat Sunderland earlier in the season at the Stadium of Light 1-0.

So, can Chelsea make it the double this season? They are due to play London rivals Arsenal in the FA Cup final May 27th at Wembley. Chelsea beat Tottenham in the semi-final at Wembley in April, with a very convincing 4-2 win. Chelsea will be hoping to win their 8th FA cup trophy. Chelsea last played Arsenal back in February beating them 3-1 at home. Arsenal haven’t had the best season. Still on the edge of making top four and a lot of ‘Wenger Out’ signs by fans, they are going for their 13th FA Cup.

The 2017 Champions of England are most definitely in a strong spot, hoping to make it the double this season.