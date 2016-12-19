Chelsea On Top-It’s a Sky Blue Christmas

Share

This year Chelsea have secured top spot for the Christmas period. With the fixtures coming thick and fast throughout December “The Blues” sit atop after an impressive good run of form. They have won their last 11 games in the Premier League meaning that they last dropped points by losing to Arsenal 3-0 on 24th September. Man City trail behind Chelsea by 7 points however if Liverpool beat Everton in the Merseyside Derby this evening that gap would close only slightly to 6 points and Liverpool could move into 2nd place.

In the last 11 Premier League games Chelsea have only conceded two goals and scored 25 goals. The main threat upfront being Diego Costa scoring 13 goals and 5 assists. Could this be a prolific season and his best yet in a Chelsea shirt? Another player finding their form is Eden Hazard with 8 goals 1 assist and 5 MOTM awards. Although a few players may stand out from others there have been many contributions upfront towards goals and creating chances from players such as Nemanja Matic, Pedro, Willian, Fabregas, Victor Moses, Marcos Alonso and N’golo Kante. Not only have Chelsea impressed upfront but also defensively as mentioned with solid performances especially from centre backs David Luiz and Gary Cahill. One other Chelsea player probably overlooked by many is Thibaut Courtois who has kept 10 clean sheets so far this season. (Below : Eden Hazard congratulating Diego Costa on one of many goals he’s scored this season).

There are still two fixtures coming up for Chelsea against AFC Bournemouth and Stoke City both at Stamford Bridge. It is a must to pick up maximum points to keep ahold the top of the table or possibly widen the gap even further. This will be a chance they will not want to miss and take full advantage of. We’ve seen how all teams this year have been beating each other such as Bournemouth clinched a 4-3 victory over Liverpool and Everton beating Arsenal 2-1 at Goodison Park.

So will we see a continued immovable force that Chelsea maintain to keep up or will the gap for the top spot be narrowed towards the end of the year? All we know for now is that Chelsea are on top for Christmas.