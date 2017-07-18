New Names United

Share

Jose Mourinho has signed two of his top transfer targets so far this summer. His ‘wish list’ of players he wanted to sign for United was handed to Ed Woodward at the end of the season and the two men at the top of that list have put their signatures on Old Trafford contracts: Swedish international defender Victor Lindelof for £31million and Romelu Lukaku for a staggering £75million plus £15million add-ons. Two potentially great signings for United, strengthening at the back and in the striker department, with rumours linking the club to Tottenham’s Eric Dier and Nemanja Matic of Chelsea, could an extra man in midfield complete the final piece of the jigsaw and give Jose’s team what they need to push for the Premier League title this season? Either way, Red Devil fans have every reason to feel excited about the coming season with Mourinho already spending over £130million, let’s take look at what his two signing will bring to the team and how United could line up for the new Premier League campaign…

Victor Lindelof was Jose Mourinho’s first signing of the summer. The Swedish international who can play centre-back or right-back, has already played 210 club games and is still only 22 years old. Even at a young age, it would seem the defender they call ‘The Iceman’ has great experience at the back, he is a winner with eight honours already to his name and he still hasn’t reached his peak. Words used to describe Lindelof are nerveless, strength, solid, speed and versatility – everything you would want in a tough talking man at the back. He could turn out to be a snip at £31million, appearing to have all the attributes to become an Old Trafford great, the only doubt being if he can adapt to the English game, but having already won titles and played in the Champion’s league, it would seem the big stage doesn’t faze the Swede making the Premier League the perfect place for him to flourish at a club he describes as ‘the biggest in the world’. ‘I always want to win titles, that is my goal’ – another positive quote from a positive player. Jose Mourinho may well have found the ‘warrior player at the back’ he always craves and the perfect partner at centre-back for Eric Bailly. If the last Swedish player to join United is anything to go by then ‘The Iceman’ will fit nicely into Old Trafford life.

Romelu Lukaku – a staggering fee paid for United’s new number nine. Mourinho said the Belgium was top of his striker target list and he got his man with a £75million fee. Many forwards have been linked with a move to Old Trafford so far this summer but surely the fact that Lukaku is a proven great goal scorer in the Premier League made him first choice above risking a forward with no experience of England’s top division. This is just one of the reasons why Mourinho has gone back for the man he sold when he was in charge of Chelsea. Whatever the breakdown in their relationship whilst Lukaku played under the Portuguese manager at Stamford Bridge, if ever there was one, the bond now couldn’t be greater with the striker stating he would ‘go through a brick wall’ for Mourinho. It would seem when he was manager of Chelsea Mourinho rated the front man, but his inexperience and the bosses demand for a high level work rate caught Lukaku out first time around, however, loan moves and growing as an all-round complete player had been music to Mourinho’s ears hence his renewed admiration for the Belgium international – most probably impressed by the striker’s determination to prove how good he is, without complaint he has accepted loan move challenges, scored over 80 Premier League goals and surely merited a move to one of the biggest clubs in the world. Already a great Premier League striker, Lukaku could go onto become one of the best in Europe and there is no better place to strive towards that goal than at Old Trafford under Mourinho.

With two potentially excellent signings under his belt, Jose Mourinho says he would still like to sign two more players. Matic, Bale, Perisic and Eric Dier have all been linked with United, having captured a striker and defender will Mourinho’s priority turn to midfield? Either way he is certainly building a fantastic squad to challenge for the Premier League title and to excel in the Champion’s League. Having discussed the signings so far, here are two exciting possible United line-ups for the coming season…

De Gea, Valencia, Lindelof, Bailly, Shaw, Herrera, Carrick, Pogba, Mkhitaryan, Lukaku, Rashford

De Gea, Valencia, Lindelof, Bailly, Shaw, Herrera, Pogba, Mkhitaryan, Rashford, Lukaku, Martial

The above first eleven players are certainly a mouth-watering prospect for Red Devil fans, with the likes of Lingard, Mata and Fellaini also possible starters in Mourinho’s team, everything points to a thrilling season ahead. If the new signings bed in well and another one or two players are brought in, who knows what Jose Mourinho and Manchester United can achieve by May 2018…