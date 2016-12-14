Pictures of Thierry Henry’s girlfriend

Share

tweet





Thierry Daniel Henry was born on 17 August 1977.

He is a retired French expert footballer, who played as a forward.

He played for New York Red Bulls, Barcelona, Juventus, Manaco and spent 8 years at Arsenal where he is the Club all-time record goal scorer.

At global level he represented France and is his national record goal scorer.

Thierry Daniel Henry was married to Nicole Merry from 2003 to 2007. He also dated Chloe Walton in 2006 and Sadie Hewlett in 2007.

The event was held at Highclere Castle and May 27, 2005 the couple celebrated the birth of their primary child, Tea.

We hope you enjoyed looking at these photos of Thierry Henry’s

girlfriend! Maybe you’d like to take a look at our collection of other

footballer’s girlfriend’s pictures over here on our WAG’s section of FootyBlog.net.