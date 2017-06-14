Premier League season fixtures 2017/18 have been released

Exciting times ahead as the Premier League releases its fixtures and gets ready for another season.
Chelsea will start off their title defence against Burnley at home on August 12th.
The Premier League welcomes three clubs. Newcastle United, Huddersfield Town and Brighton & Hove Albion.
So, what are your Premier League clubs first six fixtures?
Leicester City (H) 12 Aug
Stoke City (A) 19 Aug
Liverpool (A) 26 Aug
Bournemouth (H) 9 Sept
Chelsea (A) 16 Sept
West Bromwich Albion (H) 23 Sept
Bournemouth
West Bromwich Albion (A) 12 Aug
Watford (H) 19 Aug
Manchester City (H) 26 Aug
Arsenal (A) 9 Sept
Brighton & Hove Albion (H) 16 Sept
Everton (A) 23 Sept
Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester City (H) 12 Aug
Leicester City (A) 19 Aug
Watford (A) 26 Aug
West Bromwich Albion (H) 9 Sept
Bournemouth (A) 16 Sept
Newcastle United (H) 23 Sept
Burnley
Chelsea (A) 12 Aug
West Bromwich Albion (H) 19 Aug
Tottenham Hotspur (A) 26 Aug
Crystal Palace (H) 9 Sept
Liverpool (A) 16 Sept
Huddersfield Town (H) 23 Sept
Chelsea
Burnley (H) 12 Aug
Tottenham Hotspur (A) 19 Aug
Everton (H) 26 Aug
Leicester City (A) 9 Sept
Arsenal (H) 16 Sept
Stoke City (A) 23 Sept
Crystal Palace
Huddersfield Town (H) 12 Aug
Liverpool (A) 19 Aug
Swansea City (H) 26 Aug
Burnley (A) 9 Sept
Southampton (H) 16 Sept
Manchester City (A) 23 Sept
Everton
Stoke City (H) 12 Aug
Manchester City (A) 19 Aug
Chelsea (A) 26 Aug
Tottenham Hotspur (H) 9 Sept
Manchester United (A) 16 Sept
Bournemouth (H) 23 Sept
Huddersfield Town
Crystal Palace (A) 12 Aug
Newcastle United (H) 19 Aug
Southampton (H) 26 Aug
West Ham United (A) 9 Sept
Leicester City (H) 16 Sept
Burnley (A) 23 Sept
Leicester City
Arsenal (A) 12 Aug
Brighton & Hove Albion (H) 19 Aug
Manchester United (A) 26 Aug
Chelsea (H) 9 Sept
Huddersfield Town (A) 16 Sept
Liverpool (H) 23 Sept
Liverpool
Watford (A) 12 Aug
Crystal Palace (H) 19 Aug
Arsenal (H) 26 Aug
Manchester City (A) 9 Sept
Burnley (H) 16 Sept
Leicester City (A) 23 Sept
Manchester City
Brighton & Hove Albion (A) 12 Aug
Everton (H) 19 Aug
Bournemouth (A) 26 Aug
Liverpool (H) 9 Sept
Watford (A) 16 Sept
Crystal Palace (H) 23 Sept
Manchester United
West Ham United (H) 12 Aug
Swansea City (A) 19 Aug
Leicester City (H) 26 Aug
Stoke City (A) 9 Sept
Everton (H) 16 Sept
Southampton (A) 23 Sept
Newcastle United
Tottenham Hotspur (H) 12 Aug
Huddersfield Town (A) 19 Aug
West Ham United (H) 26 Aug
Swansea City (A) 9 Sept
Stoke City (H) 16 Sept
Brighton & Hove Albion (A) 23 Sept
Southampton
Swansea City (H) 12 Aug
West Ham United (A) 19 Aug
Huddersfield Town (A) 26 Aug
Watford (H) 9 Sept
Crystal Palace (A) 16 Sept
Manchester United (H) 23 Sept
Stoke City
Everton (A) 12 Aug
Arsenal (H) 19 Aug
West Bromwich Albion (A) 26 Aug
Manchester United (H) 9 Sept
Newcastle United (A) 16 Sept
Chelsea (H) 23 Sept
Swansea City
Southampton (A) 12 Aug
Manchester United (H) 19 Aug
Crystal Palace (A) 26 Aug
Newcastle United (H) 9 Sept
Tottenham Hotspur (A) 16 Sept
Watford (H) 23 Sept
Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United (A) 12 Aug
Chelsea (H) 19 Aug
Burnley (H) 26 Aug
Everton (A) 9 Sept
Swansea City (H) 16 Sept
West Ham United (A) 23 Sept
Watford
Liverpool (A) 12 Aug
Bournemouth (A) 19 Aug
Brighton & Hove Albion (H) 26 Aug
Southampton (A) 9 Sept
Manchester City (H) 16 Sept
Swansea City (A) 23 Sept
West Bromwich Albion
Bournemouth (H) 12 Aug
Burnley (A) 19 Aug
Stoke City (H) 26 Aug
Brighton & Hove Albion (A) 9 Sept
West Ham United (H) 16 Sept
Arsenal (A) 23 Sept
West Ham United
Manchester United (A) 12 Aug
Southampton (H) 19 Aug
Newcastle United (A) 26 Aug
Huddersfield Town (H) 9 Sept
West Bromwich Albion (A) 16 Sept
Tottenham Hotspur (H) 23 Sept