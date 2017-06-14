Premier League season fixtures 2017/18 have been released

Exciting times ahead as the Premier League releases its fixtures and gets ready for another season.

Chelsea will start off their title defence against Burnley at home on August 12th.

The Premier League welcomes three clubs. Newcastle United, Huddersfield Town and Brighton & Hove Albion.

So, what are your Premier League clubs first six fixtures?

Arsenal

Leicester City (H) 12 Aug

Stoke City (A) 19 Aug

Liverpool (A) 26 Aug

Bournemouth (H) 9 Sept

Chelsea (A) 16 Sept

West Bromwich Albion (H) 23 Sept

Bournemouth

West Bromwich Albion (A) 12 Aug

Watford (H) 19 Aug

Manchester City (H) 26 Aug

Arsenal (A) 9 Sept

Brighton & Hove Albion (H) 16 Sept

Everton (A) 23 Sept

Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City (H) 12 Aug

Leicester City (A) 19 Aug

Watford (A) 26 Aug

West Bromwich Albion (H) 9 Sept

Bournemouth (A) 16 Sept

Newcastle United (H) 23 Sept

Burnley

Chelsea (A) 12 Aug

West Bromwich Albion (H) 19 Aug

Tottenham Hotspur (A) 26 Aug

Crystal Palace (H) 9 Sept

Liverpool (A) 16 Sept

Huddersfield Town (H) 23 Sept

Chelsea

Burnley (H) 12 Aug

Tottenham Hotspur (A) 19 Aug

Everton (H) 26 Aug

Leicester City (A) 9 Sept

Arsenal (H) 16 Sept

Stoke City (A) 23 Sept

Crystal Palace

Huddersfield Town (H) 12 Aug

Liverpool (A) 19 Aug

Swansea City (H) 26 Aug

Burnley (A) 9 Sept

Southampton (H) 16 Sept

Manchester City (A) 23 Sept

Everton

Stoke City (H) 12 Aug

Manchester City (A) 19 Aug

Chelsea (A) 26 Aug

Tottenham Hotspur (H) 9 Sept

Manchester United (A) 16 Sept

Bournemouth (H) 23 Sept

Huddersfield Town

Crystal Palace (A) 12 Aug

Newcastle United (H) 19 Aug

Southampton (H) 26 Aug

West Ham United (A) 9 Sept

Leicester City (H) 16 Sept

Burnley (A) 23 Sept

Leicester City

Arsenal (A) 12 Aug

Brighton & Hove Albion (H) 19 Aug

Manchester United (A) 26 Aug

Chelsea (H) 9 Sept

Huddersfield Town (A) 16 Sept

Liverpool (H) 23 Sept

Liverpool

Watford (A) 12 Aug

Crystal Palace (H) 19 Aug

Arsenal (H) 26 Aug

Manchester City (A) 9 Sept

Burnley (H) 16 Sept

Leicester City (A) 23 Sept

Manchester City

Brighton & Hove Albion (A) 12 Aug

Everton (H) 19 Aug

Bournemouth (A) 26 Aug

Liverpool (H) 9 Sept

Watford (A) 16 Sept

Crystal Palace (H) 23 Sept

Manchester United

West Ham United (H) 12 Aug

Swansea City (A) 19 Aug

Leicester City (H) 26 Aug

Stoke City (A) 9 Sept

Everton (H) 16 Sept

Southampton (A) 23 Sept

Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur (H) 12 Aug

Huddersfield Town (A) 19 Aug

West Ham United (H) 26 Aug

Swansea City (A) 9 Sept

Stoke City (H) 16 Sept

Brighton & Hove Albion (A) 23 Sept

Southampton

Swansea City (H) 12 Aug

West Ham United (A) 19 Aug

Huddersfield Town (A) 26 Aug

Watford (H) 9 Sept

Crystal Palace (A) 16 Sept

Manchester United (H) 23 Sept

Stoke City

Everton (A) 12 Aug

Arsenal (H) 19 Aug

West Bromwich Albion (A) 26 Aug

Manchester United (H) 9 Sept

Newcastle United (A) 16 Sept

Chelsea (H) 23 Sept

Swansea City

Southampton (A) 12 Aug

Manchester United (H) 19 Aug

Crystal Palace (A) 26 Aug

Newcastle United (H) 9 Sept

Tottenham Hotspur (A) 16 Sept

Watford (H) 23 Sept

Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United (A) 12 Aug

Chelsea (H) 19 Aug

Burnley (H) 26 Aug

Everton (A) 9 Sept

Swansea City (H) 16 Sept

West Ham United (A) 23 Sept

Watford

Liverpool (A) 12 Aug

Bournemouth (A) 19 Aug

Brighton & Hove Albion (H) 26 Aug

Southampton (A) 9 Sept

Manchester City (H) 16 Sept

Swansea City (A) 23 Sept

West Bromwich Albion

Bournemouth (H) 12 Aug

Burnley (A) 19 Aug

Stoke City (H) 26 Aug

Brighton & Hove Albion (A) 9 Sept

West Ham United (H) 16 Sept

Arsenal (A) 23 Sept

West Ham United

Manchester United (A) 12 Aug

Southampton (H) 19 Aug

Newcastle United (A) 26 Aug

Huddersfield Town (H) 9 Sept

West Bromwich Albion (A) 16 Sept

Tottenham Hotspur (H) 23 Sept