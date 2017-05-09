Sign for Free or World Record Fee?

Share

With the Premier League football season nearing the end, clubs and fans will turn their attention to summer transfer targets and stellar signings. It is always a fascinating time full of twists and turns, the big-money clubs vying for multimillion pound signings while promoted teams look for a bargain buy.

With the summer transfer window opening in less than 60 days, which players are rumoured to be switching teams? It’s always exciting to hear of big significant signings but perhaps even more thrilling this summer will be the anticipation of the first £100million transfer. It is an enviable historic moment in the footballing world – but who will it be?

At the other end of the signing scale there are many noteworthy players who are out of contract this summer so a possible free transfer snip could be on the cards for shrewd clubs looking to complete some bargain business. So, who is the potential world record transfer signing and which footballer could be considered the steal of the summer?

Transfer fees have been getting closer and closer to the £100million mark for a few seasons now. Paul Pogba’s £89million move from Juventus to Manchester United became a world record fee during last summer’s transfer market, but this year staggering fees have been mooted which would smash the current record.

Antoine Griezmann has to be a candidate to become ‘the world’s most expensive player.’ The Atletico Madrid striker has long been admired by Jose Mourinho and rumours say he will get his man this summer. But if you thought Pogba’s fee was extortionate, then think again – Griezman apparently has a £85million release clause so whichever club wants the Frenchman will have to pay somewhere in the region of £130-£140million. However, he is at his peak at 26 years old and with 108 goals for Atletico Madrid in three years, in todays current market, he could turn out to be the buy of the summer.

Two players heading out of Chelsea could be one of the first footballers to be named the £100million man. Speculation surrounded Diego Costa’s future at the club last summer and although he has played a big part in Chelsea’s title push this season, it does appear a massive money move to the Chinese Super League is on the cards in the coming months. Whilst on the subject of Chelsea’s front line, Eden Hazard’s stunning season has again caught the attention of the big European clubs. Real Madrid have been linked to the Belgian but as The Blue’s star man, they are going to want at least £100million for him.

Perhaps the most spectacular of all the proposed £100million signings would be if Monaco’s teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe transferred from the French side for the world record fee in the coming months. He has been in thrilling form for the Ligue 1 team, at just 18 years old he has netted 15 times for Monaco and has already made his debut on the international stage for France. Frequently compared to Thierry Henry, Monaco will not part with their wonder kid for anything less than a record fee.

On the other end of the scale, from £100million to zero, there are plenty of experienced and star players that will interest a cash strapped club or a manager looking for an absolute steal in this summer’s transfer window.

There are a number of big names in the Premier League that can move on a free transfer this summer, any team would love to have the following players in their side: Manchester City’s Jesus Navas and Yaya Toure could prove to be the free signing of the summer. The latter having immense experience in the game, great stamina given his age, he can score goals as well as defend, an all-round complete midfielder who is one of the best in the world, and if you can get him for nothing, an absolute steal. Navas on the other hand, has less star status but nevertheless would be a real coup for free. With his pace and hardworking attitude, any given club would get a summer bargain if they land this Spaniard.

Sticking with England’s top league, other big names to watch out for during the transfer window is John Terry currently at Chelsea, Darren Fletcher who plays for West Brom and Manchester United’s Michael Carrick as well as Zlatan Ibrahimovic. All of these players are yet to sign a new contract with their current clubs and Terry has already confirmed he will leave Chelsea, but for which team? Any of these players would be considered magnificent freebies should they move for a zero fee at the end of the season.

There are two key players playing in Europe that could prove to be stunning free signings for any club when the transfer window opens. The first, an experienced legend of a goalkeeper who, despite being 35 years of age, is still one of the best shot stoppers in the world. Iker Casillas is a name any club would like to see on their team sheet, especially for free. Another world-class player who is out of contract this summer is Thiago Silva. A great defender with experience to match, this player will be a steal for nil.

£100million men, freebie footballers, the 2017 summer transfer window is going to be exciting as well as fascinating this year. The world record fee for a player could well be smashed or a club could get a star player for absolutely nothing at all. This makes this window all the more captivating as either signing, world record fee or for free, could prove to be pivotal and one of the best transfers of the summer.