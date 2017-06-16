Top 5 YouTube Football Channels

Share

Top 5 football YouTube channels

The football season is over and boredom is starting to sleep in. You are counting down the minutes until the league season kicks off again but how can a football fan fill the time? YouTube is a hotbed for football content and there really is something for everyone.

1. Copa90

If you like football you’ll love copa90. Copa90 is backed by the Guardian and it shows. There a re a range of shows celebrating fan culture. The best videos are with Poet and Vujanic, you might’ve seen them interviewing Jeremy Corbyn during the election. They host comments below where they review the weeks news using comments. It’s entertaining and informative. A must watch.

2. Hashtag United

Started by Spencer Owen, the internet football team hashtag united has exploded over the past year. They play 11 a side games and the highlights are posted to YouTube. They keep playing during the summer so you will get your football fix. The content is diverse enough to keep your attention, posting vlogs and football challenges. A really captivating watch and a likable channel to follow.

3. uMaxitFootball

If you love football tactics and the history of the game, uMaxitFootball is the channel for you. Interesting and in depth analysis of the game’s most scandalous events like Calciopli are discussed on uMaxitFootball. Currently they are running a world cup series, and revisiting big world cup moments. The hand drawn animations on this channel are really something and definitely worth checking out.

4. Soccer am

Since the glory days of the Sky 1 show, soccer am have really embraced the digital platform. Uploading the best clips from the show and there is definitely one series that you should watch! You know the drill tasks Jimmy Bullard with taking on some training drills devised by professional clubs. Some notable episodes that you should watch are with Derby County, and the England Women’s team. Throwback tweets also lives on the soccer am YouTube channel, and offers funny stories behind the tweets of some footballers, Gary Neville and Peter Crouch have been featured on the show. If youve fallen out of love with the Soccer Am TV show, the YouTube channel might tempt you back in.

5. Guardian football

There is one reason I recommend this channel; the guardian football meets series. A reporter from the guardian usually interviews an ex footballer in their own setting and asks questions that aren’t very typical of the classic media trained football interviews. The aforementioned Jimmy Bullard is very honest in his interview about the highs and lows of his career, whereas Dean Windass is very emotional and open when discussing his mental health. Hopefully the Guardian makes more if these videos because they are really fascinating and something different.

There you go! August doesn’t seem so far away now does it